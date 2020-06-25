Pedestrian Killed After Pursuit Ends In Crash In Palmdale; 6 Teens Detained – Los Angeles

PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A 65-12 months-previous female strolling her puppy was killed and 6 youngsters have been detained Wednesday evening following a large-velocity pursuit in Palmdale ended in a crash.

“This is something that you don’t expect,” Juan Cabrera, whose mom lives following door to the victim, mentioned. “She was home, and the impact got her up and outside to see what was going on.”

In accordance to the Los Angeles County Fire Division, the crash occurred at about seven:49 p.m. close to East Avenue S and the 14 Freeway.

The sheriff’s division mentioned deputies at first pursued the SUV in connection with a felony suspect who was regarded armed and risky. Nonetheless, deputies referred to as off the chase since the driver was speeding dangerously.

Shortly following, the automobile slammed into a female who was strolling her puppy on a bike path. She died at the scene. Her identify was not launched.

The 6 youngsters who have been in the SUV have been taken into custody. Various of them may well have been harm in the crash, but the nature of their injuries have been not confirmed.

A female was hit and killed even though strolling her puppy along a bike path in Palmdale. Deputies have been chasing an SUV prior to the crash. 6 folks are in custody. pic.twitter.com/dy4ZJMhidw — Kandiss Crone (@KandissCroneTV) June 25, 2020

Investigators mentioned they have been searching into what they referred to as “criminal activities” that have been occurring just before the crash and have been attempting to locate out if medication or alcohol have been concerned in the fatal crash.

“It’s horrible,” David Steele, a Palmdale resident, mentioned. “Myself and my wife walk along here in the evenings. It’s just a real nice time to do it, and it’s tragic.”