Pedestrian Killed After Pursuit Ends In Crash In Palmdale; 6 Juveniles Detained – Los Angeles

PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was killed and 6 juveniles have been detained Wednesday evening right after a pursuit ended in a crash in Palmdale.

In accordance to the Los Angeles County Fire Division, the crash occurred at about seven:49 p.m. close to East Avenue S and the 14 Freeway.

The sheriff’s division stated deputies at first pursued the car in connection with a felony suspect that was deemed armed and unsafe, but named off the chase due to the driver’s higher charge of pace.

Shortly right after, the car crashed onto a bike path. A female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and deputies took 6 juveniles into custody.

It was also reported that at least 6 other folks have been injured in the crash, with some taken to the hospital in unknown problem and other individuals handled on the scene.

East Avenue S, among Fifth Street East and 12th Street East, remained closed Wednesday evening as deputies responded to the crash.