Paul Rudd Jokes His Manhood Is “Even Bigger” Than His Paycheck

Paul Rudd and Chris Evans virtually assembled for a new episode of Wide variety‘s Actors on Actors concern. In the course of their video chat, the Marvel stars talked about anything from Avengers to Rudd’s manhood.

The latter subject came up following the Captain America celeb asked the Scott Lang actor about the “future plan” of Ant-Guy and if there is going to be a third film.

“Well yeah, we’ve—that’s the idea,” Rudd explained. “I mean, I don’t know what I’m supposed to say, what I’m not supposed to say. But with this quarantine, who even knows anything anymore.”

Soon after Evans asked if there had been programs to shoot a film anytime quickly, Rudd explained he is “not going to be able to say anything.” So, the 39-yr-previous celebrity asked him a thing else.

“I might as well ask you what your paychecks are,” Evans explained. “I don’t know. Paul, what’s your penis size?”

This time, the 51-yr-previous star had an reply.

“It’s even bigger than my paycheck,” Rudd replied. “Put in your own Ant-Man joke there.”