Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones Reuniting for New Normal People Special About Marianne and Connell

Supporters of Normal People, the saga of Marianne and Connell is not more than just however. At least if you have entry to RTÉ Does Comic Relief.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are reprising their Normal People roles for two new unique episodes set 40 many years in the long term. The shorts will air portion of RTÉ Does Comic Relief .

In accordance to The Independent, Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis confirmed the information that the unique, Normal Older People, would be portion of the programming on Friday, June 26.

“I promise you, these are two very special bits. It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean, I can’t even say all about it, because there’s a guest star in it. But it’s really, really beautiful,” Curtis advised RTÉ Radio one.