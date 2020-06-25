Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reprise ‘Normal People’ Characters for Comic Relief Specials

Hulu

Co-founder Richard Curtis guarantees that the two skits, which will be debuted as component of Ireland’s RTE Does Comic Relief, will be ‘so substantially greater than anything at all we have ever manufactured.’

“Typical Folks” stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are reprising their characters from the hit drama for two a single-off Comic Relief specials.

In “Normal Older People”, the pair revisits Connell and Marianne 40 many years in the potential.

Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis explains, “It is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now. I promise you, these are two very special bits… It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made.”

He also teases a guest star, who will seem in the skits when they debut on Friday evening (June 26) as component of Ireland’s RTE Does Comic Relief.

“Normal People” grew to become a massive worldwide hit earlier this 12 months when the BBC manufacturing debuted on streaming support Hulu.

RTE Does Comic Relief will also function appearances from Hozier, Chris O’Dowd, Andrew Scott, Jimmy Carr, Saoirse Ronan and folk legend Christy Moore.