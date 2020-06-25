Parallels Mac Management 8.5 adds iPad and iPhone Management to IIS

Several men and women only know Parallels for their virtualization software program to run Windows on macOS, but they make a suite of resources for server management as properly. They have a well-known plugin to include Apple assistance to Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager that enables enterprises to have a unified management program for all of their products. These days, the firm is releasing Parallels Mac Management 8.5 which contains cost-free management of Apple products in Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager till the finish of 2020.

Parallels Mac Management 8.5 adds assistance for the following Configuration Profiles:

Gadget passcode policies – These are passcode restrictions that aid in locking down Apple mobile products.

– These are passcode restrictions that aid in locking down Apple mobile products. Remote lock-and-wipe – This is helpful when a gadget is stolen or misplaced and delicate organization information may be compromised. Remote lock-and-wipe can eradicate the possibility of a information leak.

– This is helpful when a gadget is stolen or misplaced and delicate organization information may be compromised. Remote lock-and-wipe can eradicate the possibility of a information leak. Network and WiFi connection policies – This helps make it uncomplicated for iOS consumers to connect to the safe corporate network.

– This helps make it uncomplicated for iOS consumers to connect to the safe corporate network. VPN profiles – VPN profiles make it uncomplicated for consumers to connect to your VPN and entry corporate assets when functioning from residence.

– VPN profiles make it uncomplicated for consumers to connect to your VPN and entry corporate assets when functioning from residence. Gadget certificates – These are digital certificates utilized in establishing connections to a network support or WiFi entry level in your network.

“As Microsoft SCCM and Endpoint Configuration Manager continue to evolve, IT managers need tools to properly integrate management of all devices—Mac, iPad, iPhone and PC—securely and cost-effectively on one infrastructure,” mentioned Nick Dobrovolskiy, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Assistance at Parallels. “Parallels Mac Management 8.5 blurs the lines in IT infrastructure management by bringing iPhone, iPad and Mac devices into Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager on premises. IT admins can now easily enroll, manage and secure more devices than ever on one infrastructure.” (Affiliate Link)

Edition 8.5 also adds the skill to uninstall applications, which include Volume Obtain Plan applications from Macs. This skill improves gadget compliance management by creating it uncomplicated to get rid of previously deployed applications from corporate Macs.

The pricing for Parallels Mac Management 8.5 is typically £45 ($56) per yr per Mac, but it’ll be cost-free till the finish of 2020.

FTC: We use earnings earning car affiliate backlinks. Additional.

Test out on YouTube for additional Apple information:

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=WfRlzs795hw