Pakistan’s state-run airline is grounding 150 pilots, accusing them of acquiring licences by possessing other people consider exams for them right after a probe into final month’s crash that killed 97 persons in Karachi.

Abdullah Hafeez, a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines, did not give extra particulars about the cheating but explained the approach to fire the pilots had been initiated.

“We will make it sure that such unqualified pilots never fly aircraft again,” he advised the Linked Press on Thursday. He explained the security of passengers was the airline’s best priority.

The move by PIA to ground the pilots comes a day right after the country’s aviation minister, Ghulam Sarqar Khan, explained 262 out of 860 Pakistani pilots had “fake” licences. He produced the revelation even though presenting preliminary findings of a probe to parliament into the Could 22 Airbus A320 aircraft crash. (Affiliate Link)

The announcement stunned lawmakers current in the Nationwide Assembly and shocked loved ones members of passengers who died final month when Flight PK8303 right after departing from the eastern city of Lahore went down in a congested residential region in Karachi, killing 97 persons, which include all the crew members. There had been only two survivors and a woman died on the ground.

The scene of the plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan.

Neither Khan nor Hafeez launched extra particulars about the alleged strategies utilised by the pilots to wrongfully acquire licences to fly business planes. Khan explained only they did not consider examinations themselves to get the needed certificates, which are issued by the civil aviation authority.

But officials acquainted with the approach concerned in issuing pilot’s licences explained an unspecified variety of persons who had the expertise to fly a plane but lacked technical understanding had in the previous bribed experienced individuals to consider exams for them.

