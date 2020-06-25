Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon stated Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In his very first season with the Pacers soon after arriving from the Bucks, the 27-yr-outdated Brogdon is averaging 16.three factors and a workforce-substantial seven.one assists in 48 video games.

“I recently tested positive for the Covid virus and am currently in quarantine,” he stated in a statement. “I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my team-mates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”

Brogdon was poised to perform on the season’s resumption soon after recovering from leg and hip injuries that sidelined him for Indiana’s final 3 video games in advance of the NBA season was halted.

The Pacers (39-26) have been in manage of the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed when the season went on pause on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will be one particular of the 22 NBA teams set for the restart at the bubble at Walt Disney Globe in July.