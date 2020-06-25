Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

WENN

‘OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers’ will see the media mogul speaking to filmmaker Tyler Perry, rapper and activist Killer Mike, and actor Courtney B. Vance amongst other individuals.

Oprah Winfrey is to tackle fatherhood in the black neighborhood as component of a new TV unique.

The multi-media queen will speak to Tyler Perry, rapper and activist Killer Mike and actor Courtney B. Vance, amongst other dads as component of “OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers”.

For the duration of the unique, Winfrey will request dads how they are tackling stories of racial injustice with their young children and the murders of African-Americans, like George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

The unique will air on Oprah’s Personal network on 30 June and will stream on the View Personal app later on the similar evening.

It will be filmed just about with an audience produced up of mother and father of trans kids, members of the military, ex-convicts, front-line healthcare employees, and mothers and fathers who have expert the death of a kid at the hands of the police.

“I am honored to bring this conversation to light, so we might better understand the emotional toll Black fathers endure, and how they continue to show up for their children, their family and the community,” Winfrey stated in a statement.