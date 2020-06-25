OC Supervisor Pushes Back On Newsom’s Announcement To Withhold COVID Relief Funding – Los Angeles

SEAL Seaside (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday sounded the alarm that the spread of the novel coronavirus was growing across the state and announced that the state would withhold $two.eight billion in pandemic relief funding from counties that fail to enforce encounter covering and social distancing mandates.

And in Seal Seaside, the place Orange County officials rescinded a neighborhood buy mandating encounter coverings, persons have been out in groups Wednesday evening — some sporting encounter coverings, other individuals devoid of.

“The mask you’re wearing does protect other people,” OC Supervisor Don Wagner stated. “It’s an important step, but it’s not the only one, and for the governor to threaten, ‘I’m going to take your funding,’ if you don’t do what he thinks is best flies in the face of local control.”

Final week, Newsom ordered a statewide encounter covering mandate.

Orange County well being officials Wednesday announced their highest 1-day complete of coronavirus-associated deaths due to the fact the pandemic started.

And across the state, Newsom stated the charge at which persons have examined constructive for COVID-19 was at five.one% — a 10% enhance from two weeks in the past — and the state reported seven,139 new situations, an enhance of 69% due to the fact Monday.

Newsom also stated four,095 persons have been getting taken care of in place hospitals, a leap of 29% in just two weeks.

“The reality is, I’m not naive, people are mixing, and that is increasing the spread of this virus,” he stated. “It shouldn’t surprise anyone.”

Newsom manufactured an impassioned plea for persons to recommit to social distancing and covering their faces, warning that if the numbers carry on to enhance, the state could have to shut down once again.

“Wear a mask, please,” he stated. “Do so not only for yourself, but for others. Be responsible.”