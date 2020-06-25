OC Reports 7 Additional COVID-19 Deaths Bringing Total Over 300, Jump In Hospitalizations – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County overall health officials reported 7 further coronavirus-linked deaths Thursday along with a leap in hospitalizations.

The county’s complete amount of deaths now stands at 306.

Orange County also reported 506 new coronavirus circumstances, raising the cumulative to 11,511.

The amount of folks hospitalized jumped from 363 on Wednesday to 394 Thursday. The amount of individuals in intensive care improved from 145 to 147.

Officials reported 26 deaths Wednesday, marking the county’s deadliest day due to the fact the pandemic started.

Final week, officials confirmed the county’s deadliest week due to the fact the pandemic started. From June 14 to Sunday, 52 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Orange County. From June 7 to June 14, the county reported 45 deaths.

Of the deaths, 157 have been residents of nursing properties.

As of Monday, one,188 residents of nursing properties have examined beneficial for COVID-19 in Orange County and 697 staffers have been contaminated.

A complete of 231,902 exams have been finished, and the amount of documented recoveries stands at five,326.

This previous weekend, the company reported a record amount of COVID-19 circumstances and blamed it in aspect on a backlog in the reporting of check benefits.

Santa Ana has the most circumstances with two,415 circumstances, followed by Anaheim with two,207. The large numbers in Orange County’s two biggest cities are

attributed to their population dimension and the presence of numerous nursing properties in each cities.

