Oakland School Board Votes To Remove OUSD Police From School Campuses – San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX five) — Immediately after about a two hour debate the Oakland School Board tonight voted unanimously to get rid of the Oakland Unified School District Police Division from campuses.

The “George Floyd Resolution” eliminates the college districts police force of 10 sworn officers and 50 unarmed campus security officers.

The Board also additional numerous amendments to the ultimate proposal. 1 calls for the superintendent to make certain all personnel obtain education.

Member-led local community organization Black Organizing Task drafted the resolution and named the vote a “historic moment.”

“We are overwhelmed with emotion and filled with gratitude for this historic win. We thank the Board for taking this monumental step, and the Black youth and parents, and community and administrative partners who fought with us to make this possible,” explained BOP in a statement.

Supporters gathered at a rally, Wednesday afternoon.

“Today, with a vote by the school board, we can have not just police-free schools, but shift our school’s security officers into culture keepers on our campus,” explained Mike Hutchinson with the Journey for Justice Alliance.

ALSO Go through: San Francisco Unified School District Votes To Remove Police From City’s Public Colleges

For activists in Oakland, this has been a objective for many years disbanding college police officers in favor of additional social staff.

“So a full-time counselor at every school, a full-time social worker at every school, a full-time restorative justice coordinator at every school,” explained resolution supporter Carrie Anderson, a 3rd Grade instructor in Oakland.

1 voice of skepticism ahead of Wednesday night’s vote was California Colleges Superintendent Tony Thurmond.

“I’m aware that there are some districts in our state that have already gone through this action, long before this conversation,” Thurmond explained in a conference get in touch with with reporters. “Many of those school districts made the decision to remove all their school resource officer programs, but they didn’t create an alternative program. And what they found, as a result, they had to come right back to the same policing model on campus.”

ALSO Go through: California Colleges Chief Announces Overview, Undertaking Force To Analyze Policing In Colleges

“We are on a trajectory for police-free schools going forward,” explained Hutchinson.

Now that the resolution has been accepted, the college police would be out prior to the start off of the up coming college yr. What precisely wil consider the location of the police force is even now to be established. The resolution calls for a “community-driven process” that would build a new security system, by no later on than August 21st.