O2 sends surprise refund cheques after 15 years

Mobile network O2 has been sending some of its former shoppers refunds, 15 years after the finish of their contracts.

Various persons posted on Twitter that they had acquired a letter and cheque from mother or father firm Telefonica stating: “You’ve got a refund.”

Some have been suspicious that the letter was sent by cyber-fraudsters.

But O2 confirmed that it had sent cheques to a group of persons who have been above-charged much more than 10 years in the past – with curiosity.

Picture copyright

@GlennPegden Picture caption



Glenn Pegden shared his refund letter on Twitter





“We identified a billing issue which meant some customers were charged twice on their final bill before leaving O2. We have been contacting those affected to apologise and send their refund,” the firm explained in a statement.

A single buyer explained they had been provided a refund of £127, even though an additional was sent a cheque for about £2.

In the connected letter, Telefonica explained the refund quantities incorporated four% curiosity.

“We have a responsibility to do all we can to reimburse any customer for what’s rightfully theirs, even if they’ve since left the network and it’s a low-value amount,” the firm explained.

O2 explained it had recognized a group shoppers it had above-charged at the starting of the yr, but had delayed sending out cheques until eventually coronavirus lockdown measures had been eased. It advised the it was not a widespread concern.

The firm also explained it had manufactured efforts to trace former customers’ most current addresses, so that it could concern the 15-yr-previous refunds.