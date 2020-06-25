Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce’s Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Instagram

Staying 1 of politically engaged female rappers, Noname is no stranger to receiving backlash in excess of her view. Most just lately, the female emcee grow to be the target of Beyonce Knowles‘ supporters, regarded as Beyhives, for mentioning their favourite in a political-driven tweet on Wednesday, June 24.

The tweet in query noticed the rapper asking folks to enjoy political activist Angela Davis as significantly as they enjoy the “Lemonade” singer. Quoting a tweet featuring “color photos of when Angela Davis spoke behind a four-sided bulletproof glass shield at Madison Square Garden, 29 June 1972,” Noname wrote, “i wish angela got the love beyonce gets.” The tweet has considering that been deleted.

Noname pointed out Beyonce in a political-driven tweet.

The submit apparently rubbed Beyhives the incorrect way and prompted them to assault Noname. Bringing Noname’s feud with J. Cole into the discussion, a fan wrote, “Cole ‘instead of talking down on people who don’t have access to the same information you have, maybe try to educate them instead, but you don’t have to be condescending, we’re all fighting the same fight’ NoName ‘y’all love Beyoncé so much but dgaf about Angela Davis LMAOOOOO.’ ”

Meanwhile, some other folks came into Noname’s defense. “John Boyega becoming woke and outspoken has produced him this greatest eligible bachelor and dreamboat meanwhile NoName is becoming attacked and demonized and scrutinised and is below a continuous microscope. You have to laugh. By laugh I suggest sigh deeply. From a spot of deep ache,” go through a tweet.

One more man or woman imagined Noname’s tweet was innocent, creating, “I don’t think Noname was shading Beyonce. Beyonce is the biggest entertainer of our time so I took it as ‘now I wish Angela was as respected as some of our biggest idols’. But yes its a weird comparison. Either way yall really have such short patience with Black women.”