Niwot’s Taylor James named Gatorade Colorado girls track & field athlete of the year

Niwot Substantial School’s Taylor James on Thursday was named the Gatorade Colorado girls track & field athlete of the year.

James, who is getting into her senior year, won the Class 4A 200-, 400- and 800-meter races, and was aspect of the winning 4X400 relay workforce at the Colorado state track meet in 2019. She was also a aspect of the school’s cross nation workforce that won 1st location in Class 4A this previous October. Her time of 18:59.eight was 10th-ideal amid the field.

“Taylor’s range and versatility are unmatched,” Niwot coach Maurice Henriques explained in a information release. “Her athleticism shows clearly given her ability to run against the best from the 100 to the 1600, and on the cross country course.”

She also carries a four. grade-level regular in the classroom.