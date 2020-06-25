Nigerian Businessman Hushpuppi Arrested For Alleged Money Scams

Whew!! Naija no dey carry final but nowadays??? Right now dey go carry 2nd ooo!! Raymond Abbas, far better acknowledged as ‘Hushpuppi’ on the ‘gram, was arrested by Dubai police for allegedly scamming above one.six billion Dirham—which equals to about 435.six million American bucks.

Hushpuppi was arrested on a number of fraud expenses, and he and his alleged staff of scammers are becoming accused of producing fake pages of present organizations and banking institutions to redirect victims’ payments to their personal accounts. Chai!

How did he get caught up you could request? Welp, he was performing it for the ‘gram. Dubai police were apparently tracking Hushpuppi’s each and every move for 4 months, as properly as monitoring his social media pursuits for the previous number of weeks.

When they last but not least pulled up on him, Dubai police reportedly seized above $40 million well worth of products which include above a dozen luxury automobiles valued at practically $seven million. In addition, police also seized 21 computer systems and 47 smartphones that have been identified for the duration of the raid.

Dubai Police identified as this operation “Fox Hunt 2”, soon after they carried out a very similar operation in February on an African cybercrime gang who have been apparently accused of scamming practically $9 million.

Dubai Police weren’t enjoying as they lowkey created turned this operation into a total documentary! Peep the comprehensive video and arrest beneath:

[email protected] takedown “Hushpuppi”, “Woodberry”, 10 global cybercriminals in a exclusive operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2”. pic.twitter.com/E8oOFHZftG — Dubai Media Workplace (@DXBMediaOffice) June 25, 2020

