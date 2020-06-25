New Coronavirus Contact Tracing System Launched In Dallas County – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas County and Parkland Hospital unveiled a new COVID-19 reporting and make contact with tracing program on Thursday.

The hope is the new semi-automated survey will assist end the spread of COVID-19, as situations and hospitalizations in Dallas County carry on to spike.

“It’s very difficult to keep up with numbers, but this is a tool that is helping us to accomplish this,” explained Dr. Philip Huang, the director of Dallas County Wellbeing and Human Solutions.

“Systematically, it can break the train of transmission of COVID-19,” explained Dr. Brett Moran, the Chief Health care Informatics Officer for Parkland.

DCHHS currently receives details about who examined beneficial for COVID-19 from nearby testing web sites. That details will now be shared with Parkland and the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.

From there, every single COVID-19 patient will acquire a survey by means of text or e-mail.

They will be asked to checklist the folks they may possibly have exposed above the previous two weeks.

That information will then be sent to a information warehouse, wherever tracers will get in touch with these likely contacts.

The patient’s contacts will then acquire one more survey asking them about likely signs. Folks who demonstrate an indication of a beneficial diagnosis will be directed to a nearby testing center.

Moran indicated that a potential phase of the plan would permit for each day symptom monitoring for these contacts.

In current weeks, tracing apps that use monitoring engineering have created headlines above inquiries of privacy safety.

But Moran explicitly stated this program does not use that engineering.

“This is not that app, ” Moran explained. “This is not tracking your phone at all. This is merely a text that takes you to a website.”

Parkland and Dallas County officials are urging folks to finish the survey if they acquire one particular.

Moran explained 225 contacts have been recognized given that the system’s launch on Monday.