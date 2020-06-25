New coronavirus cases in U.S. jump to highest level in 2 months, since peak of outbreak

New coronavirus cases in the United States have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to exactly where they have been at the peak of the outbreak. New cases have been surging for much more than a week soon after trending down for much more than 6 weeks.

On Tuesday, the U.S. reported 34,700 new COVID-19 cases, in accordance to information compiled by Johns Hopkins University that was published on Wednesday. There have only been two earlier days that the U.S. has reported much more cases: April 9 and April 24, when a record 36,400 cases have been logged.

Whilst early scorching spots like New York and New Jersey have observed cases steadily decline, the virus has been hitting the south and west. Various states on Tuesday set single-day data for new cases, which include Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.

In excess of the final two weeks, coronavirus hospitalizations have trended upward in at least 14 states, which include Texas, exactly where there is concern the spread is accelerating, News’ Mireya Villarreal reported Wednesday.

Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist hospitals, mentioned the amount of COVID-19 individuals hospitalized in that city has tripled since Memorial Day.

“If we don’t all work together to bring this curve back down, yes, we’re gonna have a challenging situation,” he mentioned.

As the common price of beneficial exams continues to rise, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is urging men and women in his state to remain property.

“Because the spread is so rampant right now, there’s never a reason for you to have to leave your home,” he mentioned.

Texas is a single of 26 states reporting an enhance in common every day coronavirus cases in contrast to two weeks in the past. Circumstances in Oklahoma are up 245% more than that identical time period, and 168% in Florida.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s prime infectious ailment skilled, informed Congress on Tuesday that the subsequent couple of weeks will be important in addressing the surges in Florida, Texas, Arizona and other states. He urged men and women not to go into crowds, and put on masks if they do.

Fauci also expressed self confidence that a vaccine could be prepared by the finish of this yr or early 2021, saying it is a matter of “‘when,’ and not ‘if.'”

Circumstances have been climbing elsewhere around the world. India has reported a record every day enhance of just about 16,000 new cases. Mexico has also set a record with much more than six,200 new cases, and the nation reported just about 800 new deaths on Wednesday.

In excess of 9.2 million men and women globally have been contaminated with the virus and much more than 478,000 men and women have died, in accordance to Johns Hopkins University.

-Grace Segers contributed reporting.