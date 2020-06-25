Netflix users are going to be very happy when they notice ‘continue watching’ fix

Netflix users are going to be overjoyed when they realise which new attribute the streaming support has launched.

It was announced earlier this week that subscribers will ultimately be capable to get rid of unfinished movies and tv demonstrates from their “continue watching” row.

Right up until its arrival, users had to deal with the truth that there was no basic way to get rid of these titles from the property display until finally they watched adequate to knock them off.





One more time-consuming way to tackle the challenge was to rapid-forward the movie or episode until finally the finish, so that it could immediately get rid of itself.

It turns out that folks have been desperate for Netflix to fix this for some time now – and some nonetheless do not know it is been extra.

Only this morning did a single man or woman tweet: “Dear Netflix, if I finished watching the latest episode, it means I’ve already watched everything that came before that. Please stop asking me to “Continue Watching” and start out with the 1st episode of the series. I do not like seeing unfinished duties.”

One more extra: ”You truly have to place a button on the “continue watching” record so we can do away with the ones we do not want to observe any longer.”

“Why must Netflix make you jump through hoops to remove something from your ‘continue watching’ list?” a single consumer asked.

Android users wanting to delete anything at all from their “Continue Watching” row will now be capable to do so.

Folks with iOS gadgets will have to wait a small bit longer.