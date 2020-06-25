‘Narcos’ Producers to Develop TV Adaptation of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’

The venture of adapting Gaston Leroux’s beloved story into a 6-aspect TV mini-series is stated to be in the early phases with author Anthony Horowitz becoming tapped to reimagine the dark romance.

The producers of drug drama “Narcos” are the unlikely brains behind programs to produce the traditional novel “The Phantom of the Opera” for the little display.

Executives at French manufacturing business Gaumont are in the early phases of adapting Gaston Leroux’s beloved story into a 6-aspect TV mini-series.

Author Anthony Horowitz will reimagine the dark romance, which centres on a disfigured composer who falls for singer Christine Daae, primary to a tragic series of occasions. Whilst the tale has served as the basis for the extended-working stage musical, reviews the guide will serve as the basis for the new adaptation.

“The Phantom of the Opera” has been adapted for the display on a number of events, such as the 1925 silent movie edition and the 2004 edition starring Emmy Rossum and Gerard Butler, which was directed by the late Joel Schumacher.