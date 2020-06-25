MSP Investigate Shooting In Royal Oak Township – Detroit

ROYAL OAK TWP., Mich. (PATCH) — Michigan State Police are investigating following a mini-van was shot at early Thursday morning in Royal Oak Township.

In accordance to police, a guy and a female had been within a mini-van, traveling by way of the parking whole lot of the Oakdale apartments all around one:30 a.m. Thursday when they heard several gunshots hitting their van. Neither of them had been injured, police explained.

For the comprehensive story, go to right here.

© 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Linked