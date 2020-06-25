Model Duckie Thot Apologizes for Her ‘Tone Deaf’ Tweet About Breonna Taylor

Instagram

The former ‘Australia’s Following Leading Model’ contestant, who has been supportive of the Black Lives Matter motion, has come below fire soon after staying accused of lowering the murder of Breonna to a meme.

–

Duckie Thot‘s latest Twitter submit has rubbed men and women the incorrect way. Although she has been vocal about her help for an finish to racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter motion, the Australian model has enraged social media customers soon after posting her pics when mentioning Breonna Taylor’s title.

“anyways, Breonna Taylor,” so the 24-12 months-outdated catwalk attractiveness captioned the snaps of herself posing in a curve-hugging dress olive green dress. Her mention of the 26-12 months-outdated African-American emergency health care technician, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Division officers on March 13, was out of the blue, given that there is no context offered to it.

Folks have given that named out Duckie for staying disrespectful and accused her of lowering the murder of Breonna to a meme. “Breonna taylor’s death being commodified into a meme is really enough to tell me that y’all do not actually value the personhood of black women,” one particular individual reacted to Duckie’s tweet.

“Breonna Taylor becoming a meme is so terrible. I can’t believe Duckie-,” yet another was similarly disgusted at the model’s submit. One more demanded her apology, “@duckie_thot , can you apologize.? Because this was very insensitive.”

“….. the way y’all making this s**t is a trend is disgusting and y’all should be ashamed of yourselves. You’re deada** a bum for this @duckie_thot,” go through yet another comment. An individual else slammed the former “Australia’s Next Top Model” contestant, “You will not be seeing heaven b***h @duckie_thot.”

Although some note that men and women have been making an attempt to hold Breonna’s title in the media offered that her killers are still to be arrested and charged, they even now cannot consider this type of meme. “the whole point of tweeting about her is to raise awareness about her case but people have been asked multiple times to stop making memes and jokes about her and then she goes and does this. This is 100% insensitive, disrespectful and at best tone deaf,” one particular individual pointed out.

Sharing the very same view, yet another consumer previously apologized Duckie, although. “@duckie_thot I see the sentiment but inappropriate post girl … Dont hate you tho, honest mistake,” the stated individual tweeted.

Duckie Thot apologizes soon after accused of lowering Breonna Taylor’s death to a meme.

Duckie has given that deleted the tweet in query and posted an apology. “i apologize for the misunderstanding,” she wrote on Thursday, June 24, ahead of explaining, “it was a slide i saw many ladies post without realizing it may come across tone deaf. the point was, Breonna Taylor matters more than my picture. once i was told that it was in poor taste i quickly deleted it.”