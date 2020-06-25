Minnesota State Capitol Board Meets To Discuss Art Removal Policies

MINNEAPOLIS () — Erected with great intentions practically 90 many years in the past, the statue of Christopher Columbus on the Minnesota State Capitol mall fell to wild applause. It was toppled two weeks in the past not by policy, but protest.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan chairs the state’s Capitol Location Architectural and Preparing Board, which shares jurisdiction above public artwork with the Minnesota Historical Society.

“When Minnesotans do not feel that tearing down a statue is their only opportunity for change, we must make this works for them,” Flanagan stated.

Debate above public artwork and statues is abruptly a heated level of discussion nationwide. Right after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis 1 month in the past, artistic symbols of slavery and oppression like historic figures have turn into targets of elimination.

For that cause, the CAAPB is starting the discussion to overview its policies. State Sen. Sandy Pappas is a board member, and says she hopes to produce clear and acceptable policies to govern potential removals of offensive public artwork.

“Perhaps had we had a process in place, because this has been a sore point for a number of years, this Columbus statue, then I think the community might not have resorted to an extreme effort of moving it on their own,” Pappas stated.

Back in 2015, paintings portraying Father Hennepin finding the falls of St. Anthony and the Treaty of Traverse Des Sioux had been eliminated from the governor’s reception space above worries of how the two portray Native Americans. They had been moved to a huge space on the third floor in which they could be displayed with plaques containing thorough interpretations.

State Representative Dean Urdahl says clear policy is necessary to any potential efforts at interpreting background by artwork.

“It’s pretty clear who approves of placing the art there, but not so clear as to what happens if the art is to be removed,” Urdahl stated.

The two within the Capitol making and out on the expansive Capitol mall, it is the “People’s Gallery.” Art alone cannot rewrite the information of background – but an correct portrayal of previous occasions can aid educate it.