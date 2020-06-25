Minneapolis Brothers Charged With Breaking Into Burning 3rd Precinct During George Floyd Unrest

MINNEAPOLIS () — Two Minneapolis brothers are charged with breaking into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct making soon after rioters set it on fire throughout a single of the most destructive nights following the death of George Floyd.

Investigators say Rory and Trevor Amsler went reside on Facebook from within the precinct soon after police abandoned the making.

They livestreamed themselves ripping things off the walls, throwing items out of windows, breaking into drawers and a storage closet, and stealing things like a rifle scope and a cellphone charger.

Police caught up with them and arrested them a week later on. They each and every encounter a single count of 2nd-degree burglary, which comes with a highest sentence of 10 many years in prison.