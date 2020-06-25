Mindy Kaling Rings in a ”Very Special” Birthday With New Photo of Daughter Katherine

Mindy Kaling is feeling the adore on her 41st birthday.

A single day right after the actress celebrated her particular day on Wednesday, June 24, Mindy shared a unusual snapshot into lifestyle at household with her daughter, two-12 months-old Katherine Kaling.

“A very special birthday morning breakfast,” she captioned and Instagram photograph of the mom-daughter duo holding hands as they walked outdoors to delight in the day with each other.

Because providing birth to Katherine, who she oh-so sweetly calls Kit, in Dec. 2017, Mindy has shared only a smaller handful of photos of her daughter. She explained her determination to privately mother or father in a 2019 interview with Glamour, sharing, “It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing.”