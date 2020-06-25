Migrant rescue operations continue in the Mediterranean despite COVID-19 pandemic | #TheCube

Fifty-one particular migrants have been rescued off the coast of Lampedusa, Italy, soon after their wooden boat was discovered adrift and in distress at midday on Thursday.

The NGO vessel Ocean Viking, operated by SOS Mediterranee, say 50 guys and one particular pregnant girl have been amongst individuals rescued.

Search and rescue patrols in the Mediterranean Sea recommenced this month soon after a short-term suspension, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vessels have been forced to introduce radical modifications in a bid to incorporate the virus amongst individuals rescued at sea.

“We need to suspect that potentially anyone boarding the ship could be bearing COVID-19,” Frédéric Penard, the Director of Operations for SOS Mediterranee, advised .

“It means that areas on the ship have been divided to limit the mixing of people, which is quite a challenge on a 70-metre-long ship.”

Penard additional that protective gear was also currently being utilised extensively onboard the Ocean Viking, by each crew and individuals rescued.

“All will all be monitored all through the they will remain on board,” he advised .

On June 17, a even more 211 men and women have been rescued in the Mediterranean by the German NGO ship Sea-View three, in accordance to their social media channels.

Twenty-eight later on examined beneficial for COVID-19 following their transfer to a different vessel, in accordance to Sicilian President Nello Musumeci.

These who examined beneficial are presently currently being held at Porto Empedocle in Lampedusa.

correspondent Giorgia Orlandi witnessed one particular of the Sea-View crew coming ashore at Porto Empedocle to be examined for the virus on Thursday.

Nello Musumeci mentioned on Facebook that Sicily had “stubbornly demanded” a resolution from the Italian government on April 12 to protect against outbreaks building on the island’s territory.

The two SOS Mediterranee and Sea-View insist they are following stringent social distancing and quarantine measures.

“We have a medical team on board, with a doctor, two nurses, and a midwife. Most of them are already trained actually, they’ve been taking care of Covid-19 patients onshore before embarking,” Frédéric Penard advised .

“The challenge we had first of all was not to have COVID-19 onboard by way of the crew. So we place the 33 members beneath quarantine, to promise the ship was not carrying Covid-19 when she set sail from Marseille.

“Then the procedure onboard… we keep track of temperatures and make certain men and women isolate one particular from a different. Bodily distancing is difficult on a modest ship… so we compensate that by the use of PPE (private protective gear) and the capability to isolate any symptomatic circumstances.”

Fairer circumstances in the summer time lead to a sharp raise in the quantity of men and women trying to make the perilous crossing from north Africa to southern Europe.

Charities warn the pandemic has not dissuaded men and women from trying to make the journey, and have identified as on EU nations to formulate a joint response.

Click on the player over to view Alex Morgan’s report in The Cube.