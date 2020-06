MINNEAPOLIS () — Metro Transit on Wednesday announced improved providers starting on Saturday.

In accordance to officials, the Blue and Green LRT lines will start off day-to-day services at five a.m. by way of 11:30 p.m. each 15 minutes starting up on June 27.

Further journeys will also be additional to several bus routes such as: four, five, six, 9, 10, 14, 17, 18, 21, 22, 54, 63, 68, 74, 612 and 724.

For updates and much more details click right here.