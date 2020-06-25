Meek Mill Lashes Out At Trey Songz Over Charity Donation Challenge

Rapper Meek Mill and Trey Songz exchanged some heated phrases on Wednesday following Songz challenged Meek to the #FeedYourCity challenge.

Meek posted a select of him holding hundred dollar expenses. Trigga then commented, “Take some of them bands and accept the #feedyourcommunitychallenge,” — and Meek misplaced it.

Meek then responded to Trey telling him all the methods he has donated to charity — and Trey replied, stumped as to why Meek would get offense.

“So @meekmill apparently felt a way bout me challenging him to the #feedyourcitychallenge. He felt the need to tell me what he’s already done, hopefully not realizing I tapped on him because of how much I know he’s already doing for his community,” Trigga wrote.

He continued, “That’s great you donated fam, that’s great you helping prison reform, that’s great you gave ya phantom. I’m simply trying to bring us together to further help our communities. You offended? Lol you got it! ✊🏾”

Get a appear at the back and forth. Was Meek incorrect for lashing out?