Medina Islam: Sex Is Not My Only Issue W/ Phaedra Parks!!

Earlier this week, we reported that Phaedra Parks and her boyfriend Medina Islam, who are appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition have not but had intercourse in spite of dating for shut to a yr — but Medina says his concerns with Phae run far deeper.

Medina plays Quincy on Tyler Perry’s The Have And The Have Nots.

“My biggest problem is intimacy. Not just sex, intimacy. Affection…” Medina muses.

“Sex,” Phaedra interjects.

Medina responds, “…attention.” Medina says they are functioning on distance and intimacy in their romance.

Phaedra seems to have other worries, “I’m definitely an over-achiever because I’m a perfectionist. So I need him to uh…man up.”

As effectively as Phaedra and Medina, this new season attributes Day 26’s Willie and his wife Shanda, for Adore & Hip Hop: New York star Tahiry and rapper Vado. The cast also consists of rapper Kurupt and his girlfriend Toni, and former Adore & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Hazel-E and her boyfriend De’ Von.