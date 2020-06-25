McDonald’s Mill Park shuts as worker tests positive to coronavirus in Melbourne

A McDonald’s restaurant in Melbourne’s north has shut down following a worker examined positive to coronavirus .

The Mill Park outlet has closed for deep cleansing, but is anticipated to reopen later on currently.

Observe to personnel about the confirmed situation of coronavirus at Mill Park.

The Wollert outbreak – regarded as the St Monica’s School cluster – has been linked to a social gathering, with a complete of 5 coronavirus infections.

Personnel who came into near get hold of with the contaminated worker have been positioned into self-isolation.

“The individual is currently self-isolating at home and all potential workplace close contacts have been instructed not to return to work for 14 days,” a McDonald’s Australia spokesperson mentioned.

“The wellbeing and security of our men and women and our consumers is our priority. The restaurant has closed for a deep clean by an external contractor, and need to reopen later on this morning.

“McDonald’s Australia utilizes substantial-grade cleansing solutions all through the stringent cleansing, high quality management and hygiene procedures that are adhered to in just about every shift at every single of our eating places.”

Mill Park McDonald's has closed following a positive COVID-19 check.

A recognize to personnel, noticed by , stated the outlet had performed an in depth evaluation course of action to notify all personnel and near contacts.

“When we have been informed currently we promptly reviewed which crew/managers had been in near get hold of with this worker more than the final 14 days,” it study.

“We have contacted these personnel personally and have directed them to self-isolate. They are not functioning in the restaurant.

“We have attempted to contact all employees even if you were not identified as a close contact with this employee.”