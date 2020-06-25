Mayor Liccardo Unveils Plan For Police Reform In Wake Of Violence At BLM Protests In San Jose – San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – The mayor of San Jose unveiled strategies for police reform in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, which noticed numerous protesters and observers injured by officers.

“I am quite willing to bet that San Jose has some of the finest police officers in the country,” explained Mayor Sam Liccardo. “But our community expects us to do better and we are committed to doing better.”

Liccardo explained he is not in favor of defunding the police division. As a substitute, he outlined a prepare that would ban rubber bullets for crowd handle, offer for independent investigation of misconduct, broaden the authority of the Police Auditor, and give the mayor authority more than the police chief.

It would also deliver transparency to arbitration when officers get disciplined or fired.

“Unaccountable arbitrators are overturning decisions to terminate police officers,” Liccardo explained.

San Jose Police named it a war zone when a Black Lives Matter protest on Could 30 turned violent.

As police experimented with to clear the crowd, some protesters threw rocks and bottles at officers. Police responded with tear fuel, flash bang explosives and by shooting into the crowd with rubber bullets, injuring numerous innocent men and women.

The police union had a cautious response to the mayor’s prepare.

“We welcome working with Mayor Liccardo in improving outcomes between the community and the police,” explained union Vice President Sean Pritchard.

Black leaders say the mayor is not going far sufficient.

“The youth are out there every day fighting for something different, not to repackage and repurpose it,” explained Rev. Jethroe Moore, President of the NAACP of Silicon Valley.

One particular particular person who was shot by a rubber bullet although acting as an official legal observer for the Nationwide Attorneys Guild, says much more drastic modifications are named for.

“All of the training that allowed them to shoot all of us like they were in a video game willy-nilly. That all starts with the chief and the mayor is not addressing any of that,” explained Shaunn Cartwright of San Jose.

Mayor Liccardo explained the city council will get up the proposal to ban rubber bullets for crowd handle at its August four meeting.