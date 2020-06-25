Maverick’ Director Circles the Remake of ‘Twister’

WENN

Universal bosses are keen to revamp Jan de Bont’s 1996 movie, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, and “Top Gun: Maverick” director Kosinski seems to be the frontrunner to oversee the new model, which will be created by Frank Marshall, the husband of one particular of the authentic producers, Kathleen Kennedy, in accordance to The Hollywood Reporter.

The authentic manufactured nearly $500 million (£403 million) at the international box workplace.

Kosinski was also the visionary behind the camera for “Tron Legacy” and yet another Cruise blockbuster, “Oblivion“.