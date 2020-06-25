Matthew Morrison Appears to Suggest Lea Michele Wasn’t ‘Pleasant Person’

FOX

The former ‘Glee’ actor breaks his silence on the rumors suggesting that the Rachel Berry depicter bullied their co-stars on the set of the FOX tv series.

“Glee” actor Matthew Morrison has weighed in on co-star Lea Michele‘s bullying controversy, suggesting she was not constantly a “pleasant person to be around.”

Michele, who is expecting her very first little one, not too long ago issued a public apology, expressing regret in excess of her previous poor behaviour behind the scenes of the hit Television display and a variety of stage musicals, right after a group of ex-castmates, led by Samantha Ware, outed her as a bully on social media.

Now Morrison, who worked closely with the embattled actress on “Glee”, has been quizzed about the scandal.

Asked for his viewpoint on the allegations, he advised FUBAR Radio’s Entry All Regions, “I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now…”

Nonetheless, Morrison went on to indicate there is at least some reality to the claims of Michele’s bad remedy of other folks by incorporating, “You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”