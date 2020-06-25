‘Matrix 4’ Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany

WENN

Keanu Reeves has been pictured becoming joined by his girlfriend Alexandra Grant at Berlin’s Schonefeld Airport, presumably to put together the filming of the new ‘Matrix’ film with co-stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris.

– “The Matrix four” is back in manufacturing following it was temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, June 20, the stars, like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris, had been spotted hitting Schonefeld Airport in Berlin, Germany, presumably to resume the filming.

They had been all dressed in their every day outfits as a substitute of their character costumes. Lead actor Reeves, who reprises his purpose as Neo in the approaching sequel, wore a black T-shirt beneath a jacket and pants in matching colour. He paired them with sneakers, when also sporting a baseball cap.

He was joined by his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, who stored herself warm in a black sweater, a vest and black leggings, with a white scarf all around her neck. The pair had been noticed obtaining a pleasant conversation with a number of guys, probably the film crew members, on the sidewalk.

Moss, who plays Trinity in the franchise, donned a extended coat on top rated of her dress, as she appeared to test to go incognito with a black round hat and a pair of oversized glasses. Harris, meanwhile, dressed casually in a gray T-shirt and darker pants with sneakers in matching colour, when carrying a backpack.

“The Matrix 4” started manufacturing in San Francisco in February of this 12 months. The filming came to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The movie was at first set for release on Might 21, 2021, but has been pushed back to April one, 2022 due to this unfortunate circumstance.

Not too long ago, German authorities have reimposed lockdown restrictions in two districts in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia following a spike in coronavirus circumstances. The state’s wellness minister, Karl-Josef Laumann, announced the 2nd lockdown on Tuesday, June 23 just hrs following the initial was lifted following a new cluster linked to the Tonnies meatpacking plant was reported. At least one,550 employees of the factory have examined constructive for the novel virus.

The spike of the circumstances in Germany, on the other hand, may well not impact “The Matrix 4” filming in Berlin as Thomas Kamradt, president of the German Society for Immunology, advised CNBC on Wednesday, “Currently it’s very localized and the important thing is to keep it like that and prevent it from further spreading.”