Man’s body discovered carpark at Rangebank Primary School, Cranbourne

A man’s body has been located in a automobile park of a major college in Melbourne’s south-east.

The guy was discovered in the automobile park at Rangebank Primary College on Lesdone Avenue, close to Donnelly Reserve in Cranbourne, about seven.15am by passers-by, police mentioned.

The Homicide Squad is on scene at Donnelly Reserve in Cranbourne. ()

A crime scene has been set up in Cranbourne, Melbourne, right after a man’s body was discovered in a carpark. ()

“A crime scene has been set up and local detectives are on scene,” a police statement read through. (Affiliate Link)

The Homicide Squad is at the scene and the college has been closed for the day.