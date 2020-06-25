Man’s body discovered carpark at Rangebank Primary School, Cranbourne

A man’s body has been located in a automobile park of a major college in Melbourne’s south-east.
The guy was discovered in the automobile park at Rangebank Primary College on Lesdone Avenue, close to Donnelly Reserve in Cranbourne, about seven.15am by passers-by, police mentioned.
“A crime scene has been set up and local detectives are on scene,” a police statement read through.
The Homicide Squad is at the scene and the college has been closed for the day.
A observe from the college, witnessed by , read through: “Please note due to a serious incident near Rangebank PS, ALL classes will be cancelled for today. The school will be in touch. We apologise for any inconvenience.”