Man stabbed to death in Aurora police are looking for the assailant

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

A guy was stabbed to death in Aurora on Wednesday, and police are looking for the assailant.

The stabbing took place at South Parker Street and Peoria Street, police stated.

Investigators are looking for a suspect who was described as a white guy in his mid-20s, about six-foot-three and 185 lbs with brown hair, blue eyes and a mustache.

Everyone with data is asked to get in touch with police or send recommendations to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.

