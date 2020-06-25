Man stabbed to death in Aurora police are looking for the assailant

A guy was stabbed to death in Aurora on Wednesday, and police are looking for the assailant.

The stabbing took place at South Parker Street and Peoria Street, police stated.

#APDAlert We are investigating a stabbing turned homicide at S. Parker Rd. & S. Peoria St. one grownup male is deceased. No even more data avail however as officers are nonetheless functioning to acquire suspect data. Updates right here. pic.twitter.com/r8wsTItZul — Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 25, 2020

Investigators are looking for a suspect who was described as a white guy in his mid-20s, about six-foot-three and 185 lbs with brown hair, blue eyes and a mustache.

Everyone with data is asked to get in touch with police or send recommendations to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.