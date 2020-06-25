Man arrested and charged over Melbourne stabbing

A 22-12 months-outdated guy has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Melbourne’s CBD.

Marco Deng was arrested on Thursday and has been charged over the death of Machar Kot, 21, in Melbourne’s CBD about 5am on Monday.

Mr Kot, from Kurunjang in Melbourne’s west, was stabbed on Marketplace Street and handled at the scene in advance of becoming taken to hospital, wherever he later on died.

Deng is alleged to have fled soon after the stabbing, sparking a 3-day manhunt and an appeal to his family members and pals to get hold of police if they knew his whereabouts.

Mr Kot’s father on Wednesday explained the reduction of his son was hurting their family members and the wider local community. (Affiliate Link)

“He was a big leader in the community as well as the family. He was a role model,” he informed the 7 Network on Wednesday.

The grieving father explained he informed his little ones to mourn for their brother peacefully.

“I told my children to mourn for their brother peacefully because we don’t want any chaos in our community,” he explained.

Mr Deng has been remanded in custody to seem in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.