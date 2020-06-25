Madeleine McCann prime suspect may not be charged as cops ‘don’t have enough evidence’

Madeleine McCann’s mothers and fathers encounter fresh heartache soon after prosecutors mentioned the guy suspected of snatching her may not be charged.

German authorities suspect paedophile Christian Brueckner, 43, killed the youngster and they declare to have proof that she is dead.

But the guy primary the investigation admitted yesterday that Brueckner may not encounter costs.

Hans Christian Wolters informed a German newspaper: “You have to be reasonable that the investigation may not lead to a charge for the murder of Madeleine.

“It could be stopped if we fail to come across the missing proof. But we are even now convinced of the guilt of the accused and hope for more promising investigative approaches.”







(Picture: PA)



German and British police uncovered Brueckner to be their primary suspect this month.

He is in prison in Kiel serving a sentence for drug dealing but is eligible for parole.

Brueckner is dealing with a 7-12 months phrase for raping a pensioner in Praia da Luz in 2005 but is interesting in the European Court of Human Rights that he was wrongly charged.

If he wins he could be instantly freed and there are fears he could flee to a non-extradition nation.

Wolters has mentioned Brueckner is the only suspect in Madeleine’s situation. She was 3 when she vanished in Praia da Luz in 2007.

Brueckner lived in a camper van in the Algarve at the .







(Picture: Day-to-day Express)



German prosecutors have claimed to have “concrete evidence” Madeleine is dead.

Investigators are also sifting by means of 400 calls they acquired soon after a dwell Television appeal.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine’s mothers and fathers Kate and Gerry, of Rothley, Leicestershire, mentioned soon after the appeal: “We will by no means give up hope of locating Madeleine alive.

All we have ever wished is to come across her, uncover the reality and carry individuals accountable to justice.”