Loren Gray: TikTok star ‘glad’ she shared sexual assault story

“I felt pressured into sharing, but I’m kind of glad it happened.”

In May well, TikTok star Loren Gray exposed she had been sexually assaulted at the age of 12.

It was only immediately after getting a message that somebody knew and may possibly share her story “in the wrong way”, that she made a decision to talk.

In her only interview about it due to the fact, the 18-yr-outdated tells Radio one Newsbeat she’s grateful for the good response.

“It was really difficult for me, because I didn’t know what to expect. And I was afraid that people were going to look at me differently.”

“I wasn’t prepared for it, you never can be. It was hard but I feel like I handled it in the best way I could.”

"The support from people who didn't know about this part of my life has changed the way I view myself"





In the TikTok video, Loren wrote she was assaulted in a basement belonging to someone she trusted.

“I struggled to put the pieces together as to why this had happened to me. I felt dirty, hopeless, broken, and worthless,” the American additional on the video.

Loren did not inform anybody, which includes her dad and mom, that she was setting up on sharing publicly what took place to her.

“I just went for it mainly because at the finish of the day, it really is my story. So it really is on me when I share.

“But my dad and mom had been seriously proud,” she adds.

Loren says she has not reported what took place to the authorities.

“I didn’t because at the time, it wasn’t right for my healing process.”

But she is aware of reporting “can help and be right for other people”.

Situations had been distinct for her mainly because her dad and mom “had never dealt with anything” like that so they “were really unsure about what to do”.

“By the time I told anyone, it had already been a couple of months. I just wanted to move forward.”

‘It’s not your fault, speaking can help’

Loren has a lot more than 60 million followers across her social media pages. Because sharing, she says quite a few of her followers have informed their personal stories of becoming sexually assaulted.

It displays “you never really know what’s going on in someone’s life”.

“But I’m glad I could help people share their own stories, because it’s something that happens to a lot of people.”

In accordance to the Rape, Abuse & Incest Nationwide Network, 15% of sexual assault victims in the US are aged among 12 and 17.

At first, Loren blamed herself for the assault. She says there are often queries within about what could have took place rather.

“You ask ‘What if I did this differently, or what would have happened if I did something else?'”

“It’s a natural feeling. But it takes a lot of learning and realisation to realise it’s not your fault and talking to people really helps.”

Possessing other individuals hear what she was going via aided ease some of individuals emotions.

“Even though it’s really difficult for people to understand, for me, talking to my parents was really hard, but in the end was like therapy.”

‘Making video clips separated the two worlds’

The other point which aided Loren was producing video clips, which she started off executing a handful of months immediately after the incident to pass time when becoming house schooled.

“I really feel producing video clips separated the two worlds, particularly as soon as I started off gaining a following.

“It aided me separate what I was feeling and the lifestyle that I could have.”

She credits her followers for assisting her get via a challenging time.

“They did not know what had took place, so they had been just there to assistance me in what I was executing and what I am passionate about, which is producing video clips.”

Loren is also a singer and has launched solo songs





The most essential point for Loren was to not allow what took place handle her long term.

“I know that especially at the time, it feels really life defining.”

“You’ll look at yourself differently, even thinking other people are looking at you differently, even when they aren’t,” she adds.

“But it’s important to know that’s not always the case. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

