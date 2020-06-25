Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes to Headline 2021 Outside Lands Festival

WENN

The music festival was initially set to be be held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park in August 2020, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced bosses to pull the plug on the occasion.

Bosses of California’s Outside Lands festival have announced Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes will headline the 2021 occasion immediately after cancelling this year’s bash.

Joining the 3 headliners for the celebration, scheduled for six-eight August (21), are Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, The 1975, Kehlani, and Younger Thug.