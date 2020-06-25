Labour’s Keir Starmer sacks Rebecca Long-Bailey for sharing ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theory’

The United kingdom”s Shadow Education Secretary, Rebecca Long-Bailey has been sacked after she shared an article on Twitter that contained “an anti-Semitic conspiracy concept.”

The 1- leadership contender retweeted an interview by British newspaper, The Independent with British actress Maxine Peake in which she claimed the US police tactic of kneeling on someone’s neck was taught by the Israeli secret support.

The reference in the reposted short article has been described by the new Labour Celebration leader, Sir Keir Starmer, as an “anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.”

“This afternoon, Keir Starmer asked Rebecca Long-Bailey to step down from the Shadow Cabinet,” explained a spokesman for the Labour leader.

In the course of its in opposition, Labour has been dogged by accusations of anti-Semitism inside of the celebration throughout the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, Starmer’s predecessor.

“As leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is a number one priority,” the statement additional.

Long-Bailey, who was a Corbyn ally, explained on Twitter: “In no way was my retweet an intention to endorse each component of the short article.”

“I had asked to discuss these matters with Keir before agreeing what further action to take, but sadly he had already made his decision.”

She additional she would carry on to assistance the celebration in parliament below Starmer’s leadership.