LA Metro To Consider Removing Armed Officers From Buses, Trains – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amid the rising nationwide conversation close to policing troubles, the board of directors for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Thursday will think about a movement that could lead to it changing armed officers from its transit providers.

The board is scheduled to vote on the movement that would appoint a committee to evaluation Metro’s use of force and coaching policies and come back with suggestions on how to reform them.

The movement was proposed final week by L.A. County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis, along with L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin, all members of the board of directors.

Metro protection is staffed by several companies, like the L.A. County Sheriff’s Division and L.A. and Prolonged Seaside police departments. Metro also has transit protection guards and contract protection staff.

Bonin says options to armed officers would include things like a staffed transit ambassador plan that contains social staff, mediators and psychological well being specialists.

“Around the country and all over Los Angeles, people are reimagining how to provide public safety,” Bonin mentioned in a statement. “Metro needs to be at the forefront of that, and make changes that assure that all of its passengers feel safe. That starts by acknowledging that we cannot rely on an armed police presence for every issue, and we need smarter, more effective solutions.”

Final week, the L.A. City Council started debating a movement to produce a “nonviolent crisis response team” who would be employed as an alternative of police to reply to selected nonviolent and noncriminal calls.