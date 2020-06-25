LA County Health Director Warns Of Rising Coronavirus Cases, Deaths, Hospitalizations – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported two,012 new situations and 42 new fatalities Thursday, bringing countywide totals to 91,467 situations and three,246 deaths.

“The numbers are high,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public well being director, explained. “Although nobody needs to panic, everyone, everyone needs to pay attention to the fact that the numbers are high.”

The county also reported that one,633 men and women who are at the moment hospitalized, 25% of whom have been in the ICU and 18% who have been on ventilators.

“The issue for us is now you have three measures that are all trending the wrong way,” Ferrer explained.

But Ferrer stopped brief of saying latest widespread protests have been to blame for the uptick.

“We have some other indicators of other areas where there are problems,” she explained. “So we do know, for example, that because more people went back to work, we’ve actually seen an increase in the number of worksites that are reporting outbreaks.”

Ferrer explained the most critical matter for county officials to do was to guarantee hospitals have been conscious of what was taking place.

“We are going to need to let the hospitals know that they need to be prepared if we continue to see this increase in the daily numbers of people that need to be hospitalized,” she explained. “We can’t have a situation, for example, like there was in New York City. We cannot have that here. We’re not anywhere close to that, and we don’t need to get close to that.”

And even though Ferrer explained the county was not probable to shut the economic system back down more than the present spike in situations and hospitalizations, she explained it was critical that Angelenos carry on to put on encounter coverings, practice social distancing and refrain from leisure travel.

“The numbers won’t keep going up steeply,” she explained. “If we all do that, we prevent some transmission.”

Ferrer also explained men and women must prevent events and huge crowds.

“You have to assume that every single person that you’re in contact with could be infected and could transmit the infection, and you also have to assume that you, at any particular point in time, could infect others.”