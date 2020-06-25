Kristen Bell Apologizes for Taking Biracial Role in ‘Central Park’

WENN

The ‘Frozen’ actress regrets lending her voice to a mixed-race character in the comedy series, admitting she has a ‘lack of awareness of [her] pervasive privilege.’

Kristen Bell has admitted a “lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege” right after taking on the position of a mixed race character on comedy series “Central Park“.

The “Frozen” star had signed up to voice Molly in the Apple Television+ comedy series, but producers announced on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 that she’d stepped away from the aspect right after she and the crew determined that it would be far better for a mixed-race actress to the character to lifestyle.

“This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine,” Kristen wrote on her social media accounts. “Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed-race and Black American experience.”

“It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion.”

Bell will carry on to be a aspect of the display in a new position, although the producers are searching for a new actress to lend her voice to the position of Molly. She will reportedly re-record dialogue Kristen has previously recorded for season two.

Information of Kristen’s re-cast comes right after Jenny Slate also hit headlines by determining to stage away from a different animated display, “Major Mouth“, in which she voices a biracial character.