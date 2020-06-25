Kodak Black Warns Walmart About Possible Lawsuit Over Knockoff Chain

WENN

Bradford Cohen, an lawyer for the incarcerated ‘Tunnel Vision’ rapper, admits to be getting ready a cease and desist letter to cease the retail giant from offering the fake necklace.

Kodak Black is thinking about taking legal action towards Walmart more than a knockoff chain on their web page.

In accordance to TMZ.com, the necklace – which seems remarkably equivalent to the bling the “Tunnel Vision” star generally rocks from his Sniper Gang apparel line – is accessible to acquire on Walmart.com. On the other hand, although Black is threatening the retail giant with a lawsuit, Walmart is stated to be putting the blame firmly on its third-get together sellers.

That is not great sufficient for the incarcerated rapper even though, and his lawyer Bradford Cohen is in the midst of penning a cease and desist letter to send to the store to stop them from offering the chain.

“We have been aware of the situation and have prepared a cease and desist letter to Walmart and the seller on the Walmart website,” Cohen informed the outlet.

“If Walmart refuses to recognise that the seller is not a licensed authorised dealer of Sniper Gang products, we will be proceeding with a lawsuit against both Walmart and the unauthorised seller.”

Black is presently behind bars, serving a 46-month prison sentence for gun possession.