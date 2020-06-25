Kings’ Jabari Parker, Alex Len test positive for COVID-19; Buddy Hield may also have virus

Kings forward Jabari Parker and center Alex Len announced Wednesday that they examined positive for COVID-19, and guard Buddy Hield reportedly has contracted the virus as properly.

Parker has appeared in only a single game for the Kings since of a right shoulder damage and an sickness immediately after he was traded to Sacramento by Atlanta in February. He is averaging 14.seven factors and five.9 rebounds in 33 video games this season.

Additional: Listing of gamers opting out of 2020 restart

“Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and I immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain,” Parker explained in a statement. “I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”

Len announced his positive test on his Instagram story.

“I underwent testing (Tuesday) in Sacramento and was found to be positive for COVID-19,” he wrote. “I have immediately entered isolation and look forward to being cleared and rejoining my teammates for our playoff push.”

Len, 27, is averaging six.six factors, seven.one rebounds and one.four blocked shots in 9 video games for the Kings considering that coming in excess of in the exact same trade that sent Parker to Sacramento.

The Athletic reported Wednesday evening that Hield, the team’s 2nd-primary scorer, also examined positive. That report has not been confirmed. Hield is averaging 19.eight factors in 64 video games.

The Kings are between the 22 teams to resume perform starting July 30 at the Disney complex outdoors Orlando, Fla.

Sporting News’ Tom Gatto contributed to this report.