Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Secrets For Potty Training 2-Year-Old True Thompson

However, accidents occur. Therefore, Khloe reminded individuals tuning into the dwell stream that there is not a “right way” or a “wrong way” to potty train a little one.

“Everyone has accidents, everyone, I don’t know, just learns at their own pace,” the Revenge Entire body host additional.

For Khloe, she explained she utilizes incentives to get her minor one particular to get to the toilet. Especially, Khloe makes use of stickers and Television time as “rewards” for victories on the potty.

“I don’t believe in bribing, but there’s a difference between bribing and rewards. True gets rewards,” Khloe explained. “Whatever your incentive is, that has to be only for potty time, it can’t be throughout the day, or else that’s going to confuse them. You have to give them a reason to want to go on the potty.”