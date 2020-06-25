Kentucky Derby Will Allow Fans to Attend Rescheduled Race in September

Grab your best hat and a matching mask, mainly because the 2020 Kentucky Derby will now let spectators.

Churchill Downs announced the choice Thursday and said “strict guidelines” would be implemented in response to ongoing worries surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Immediately after the outbreak forced its postponement in May well, this year’s “Run for the Roses” will consider spot on Saturday, Sept. five, 2020.

“Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery mentioned in a statement.

In buy to more curb the spread of COVID-19, Churchill Downs mentioned it worked with state and community officials, as effectively as public overall health authorities to set up a “multitude of precautionary measures” to “keep our customers, employees and communities as safe as we responsibly can.”