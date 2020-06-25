Katherine Langford Becomes Newest International Face of L’Oreal Paris

Instagram

The ’13 Causes Why’ star adds her identify to the checklist of well known ambassadors that include things like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce Knowles, Freida Pinto, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore.

“13 Causes Why” star Katherine Langford has been named the new worldwide encounter of L’Oreal Paris.

The 24-yr-previous actress reveals is hoping to set a sturdy illustration for females all over the planet via her new substantial vogue function, stating she has often liked the brand’s “everyone is worth it” message.

“It is all about learning how to love yourself, how to be bold, how to be confident!” Katherine mentioned in a statement. “People my age should not be afraid to be themselves, because that’s what makes us beautiful.”

“When you know you are worth it, you live your life to the fullest. Having always valued empowerment, I can say that I am very grateful to be part of such an inspiring group of women spokespersons.”

Langford’s initial campaigns with the elegance corporation will be for the Air Mascara and the Casting Creme Gloss. She joins stars like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce Knowles, Freida Pinto, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore, who have all served as ambassadors.

Meanwhile, Langford’s up coming huge function comes in the reimagined Arthurian drama “Cursed“, which debuts on Netflix up coming month (July).