Kartik Aaryan’s Sweet Gesture for his Fan on Social Media is Winning Hearts



In the occasions of social-distancing and the partial-lockdown, it will get truly tough for our followers to meet their stars and know a lot more about their existence. Thanks to social media, our celebrities are almost in touch with their followers and give glimpses from their existence often. But just lately what Kartik Aaryan did for his fan was not just a sweet gesture but a thing truly particular for the fortunate fan. 1 of netizens on Twitter reached out to the actor as she tagged him in his tweet and produced a particular request for a birthday want. The woman was celebrating her birthday and wished it to be particular amidst the pandemic if she acquired a want from her favourite star himself. All our actors get innumerable this kind of requests and pleas on social media from followers and very well-wishers, but the woman just acquired fortunate as Kartik Aaryan went out of his way to want her pleased birthday. He replied to her saying, ‘Happy Birthday Ruchika. Have a great one Stay safe (inserts a smile emoji).’ Now that is truly sweet of the humble star to make his fan’s birthday added particular. Kartik Aaryan has time and once more reached out to his followers on social media and randomly replied to their tweets, Instagram feedback and even wished some pleased wedding ceremony anniversary. The actor loves his followers and constantly does a thing sweet to win their hearts all in excess of once more.



Kartik Aaryan was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa two ahead of the lockdown in Lucknow along with Kiara Advani and other individuals. The routine had to be wrapped up abruptly due to the pandemic and now its stated that the makers will have to resume the shoot in the exact same city for continuity good reasons and will wait until eventually new principles and rules are produced for the shoot. The actor even has Dostana two to wrap up and will then get started operating on Om Raut’s upcoming 3D action thriller.



